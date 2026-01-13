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RetailAustriaBeneluxContinental EuropeItalyNetherlandsCorporateInvestment

Aware Super buys 31% stake in €2.6bn European retail portfolio

13 Jan 2026 | 07:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Platform comprises four outlet centres

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