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LogisticsAustraliaEast MidlandsUK & Ireland

Aware Super lines up £80m+ deal for logistics debut

9 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Australian superannuation fund has already deployed into offices, retail and operational real estate

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