Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentIrelandLondonUK & Ireland

Aware Super takes control of aparthotel operator The July

21 Jul 2025 | 14:27 | London | by May Agaran

Stake sale marks exit of Dutch pension fund manager APG Asset Management

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Aware Super and Delancey complete £500m London office deals

14 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Senior execs take transitional roles ahead of BNP Paribas-Axa IM merger

10 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Colonial and Stoneshield launch pan-European science and innovation platform

10 Jul 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Wereldhave secures €125m from private placements

26 Jun 2025
Read