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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

AX Partners buys €26m Barcelona boutique hotel

27 Mar 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset comprises apartments and hotel rooms

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