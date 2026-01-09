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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Axa IM Alts offloads €230m German resi portfolio

9 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Seven-asset deal represents 4.2% gross initial yield

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