Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeFrance

Axa IM Alts picks frontrunner for €25m+ Paris residential asset

24 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Francesco Magon

US investor emerges as winner for seven-storey building close to Eiffel Tower

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

French insurer stages €50m residential comeback

20 Nov 2025
Read
Nice, French Riviera

€40m Nice resi scheme hits the market

19 Nov 2025
Read
Person, Human, Sitting

€300m French senior living portfolio sale pulled

17 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

JLL France appoints residential deputy director

10 Nov 2025
Read