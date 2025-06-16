Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OccupierBeneluxContinental EuropeOffice

Axa IM Alts signs EU parliament to Brussels office

16 Jun 2025 | 10:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Law-making body secures 18-year usufruct for office space at Monterra building

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Photography, Office Building, Building

Coldwell Banker expands into Belgium with new branch 

5 Jun 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Bavarian Parliament rents 18,000 sq m Munich office

26 Jul 2024
Read

KanAm secures 12-year lease for Brussels office

14 May 2024
Read

Trinova completes five leases at Brussels office

29 Jun 2023
Read