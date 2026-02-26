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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialSpain

Azora acquires Barcelona student asset from LaSalle

26 Feb 2026 | 11:34 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Site was developed as part of a joint venture with Urbania

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