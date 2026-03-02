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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentItalySpain

Azora agrees €300m sale of Mediterranean hotel portfolio stake

2 Mar 2026 | 12:07 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Grupo Empresas Matutes will assume full control of assets

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