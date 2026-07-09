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ResidentialContinental EuropeSpainCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Azora and Naiz acquire Nueva Marina Real Estate

9 Jul 2026 | 11:10 | London | by Elena Vardon, Angelo Castillo

Transaction to deliver around 600 homes in Málaga

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