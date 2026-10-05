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FundraisingAlternativesContinental EuropeData centresGreeceHotels & LeisureItalyLogisticsOfficePortugalResidentialSpain

Azora closes €4.5bn Southern Europe fund

5 Oct 2026 | 13:36 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Vehicle raised €1.6bn of commitments and €450m of co-investments at final round

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