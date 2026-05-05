NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentSpain

Azora hires former Partners Group exec

5 May 2026 | 11:46 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Anne-Jan Jager appointed managing director in firm's business development and strategy team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Dils names Spanish real estate chief executive

28 Apr 2026
Read
Formal Wear, Accessories, Tie

Cushman names capital markets hospitality head for Spain

23 Apr 2026
Read
Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

Azora agrees €300m sale of Mediterranean hotel portfolio stake

2 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Azora acquires Barcelona student asset from LaSalle

26 Feb 2026
Read