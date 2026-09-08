NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentMiamiRetailSpainUnited States

Azora sells $62m US office asset

8 Sep 2026 | 14:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction strengthens its private investor business

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Nature, Outdoors, Sky

Logicor closes in on €190m Italian portfolio sale

8 Sep 2026
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Q+A: Node's Khera – “We’re not just trying to disrupt; we’re trying to institutionalise”

4 Sep 2026
Read

Q+A: ADD Capital and Mubadala on cracking Italy’s living market – and why real estate alone is no longer enough

3 Sep 2026
Read
Franck Genet, Credit Agricole CIB

Q+A: Crédit Agricole CIB’s head of real estate: “Any good project will get financing”

3 Sep 2026
Read