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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Azora’s Milepro offloads €43m of Spanish warehouses

7 May 2026 | 11:25 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets in Villaverde and Gélida total 31,812 sq m

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