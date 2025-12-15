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OpinionIrelandLeasingOfficeUK & Ireland

Back at the desk: how Dublin's office market turned a corner

15 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Shane Duffy

Take-up figures show a recovery to pre-pandemic levels of leasing

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