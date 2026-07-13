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ResidentialContinental EuropeSpainCo-livingCorporate

Badi and Caterina form €250m Spanish flex living platform

13 Jul 2026 | 14:37 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Company will manage more than 7,000 units over next four years

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