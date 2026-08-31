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OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Bafin signs 23,000 sq m lease in Frankfurt redevelopment

31 Aug 2026 | 18:48 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Germany's financial authority to open new headquarters at Raw

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