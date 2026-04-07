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Data centresContinental EuropeItalyAlternativesDevelopment

Bain acquires €100m Milan data centre site

7 Apr 2026 | 14:37 | London | by Edith Fishta

Firm plans to deliver a 180MW capacity project

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