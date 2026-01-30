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OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Bain and Freo sell Barcelona office

30 Jan 2026 | 16:23 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

52,000 sq m asset acquired by CriteriaCaixa’s real estate arm

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