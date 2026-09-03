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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Bain and Omnam confirm sale of Lake Como Edition to Thai developer

3 Sep 2026 | 08:55 | London | by Julie Cruz

The luxury hotel was put on the market last year with a price tag of €250m

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