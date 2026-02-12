NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeItalyLeasing

Bain and Stoneweg fully let Bari warehouse

12 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Joint venture closes two agreements at 55,000 sq m Italian asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Deutsche Bank confirms move to Oaktree and Quadrant's YY London

20 Aug 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Accessories

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, House

Vonovia offloads €55m Lüneburg homes

14 Aug 2026
Read
Box, Cardboard, Carton

Blue Owl flies in for €200m Italian debut

14 Aug 2026
Read