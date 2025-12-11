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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentSpain

Bain Capital and Conren to develop Catalonia logistics park

11 Dec 2025 | 13:37 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project spans 58,340 sq m split between two warehouses

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