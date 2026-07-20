NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingAustriaBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyNetherlandsSwitzerlandUnited StatesOfficeResidentialRetailFinancing

Balbec raises $930m for commercial and resi debt fund

20 Jul 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Vehicle will target mortgage debt across the US and Western Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform

16 Oct 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Aviva Investors’ head of debt on restarting lending in Europe

15 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Scor IP on raising €300m+ for value-add real estate debt strategy

12 Oct 2026
Read
People, Person, Airport

Expo 2026: "People are finally looking the beast in the eye"

7 Oct 2026
Read