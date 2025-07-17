Balder acquires 40% stake in Fastighetsstaden for €38m

CorporateContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden
17 Jul 2025 | 07:37 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Previous owner Doxa sells its share at book value
“Serious legal flaws” in Manchester council’s £42m retail park purchase
Heim’s UK residential fund snaps up Poplar scheme
Logistics rental growth slows as supply increases
Billionaire developer loses Whitehall hotel conversion bid
Accenture picks Cornerblock for new Birmingham hub
Big Yellow rents up but occupancy down
M Core makes Irish debut with €33m Arena Centre purchase
More than 6m sq ft of H1 logistics lettings signed in Midlands and North West
Trafford Centre valuation approaches £1bn as profit trebles
Colliers rejigs transactions division
Winner prevails for L&Q’s £1.1bn build-to-rent portfolio
Star JP Morgan banker departs
US powerhouse agrees £330m REIT acquisition
Buyer found for £150m Hoxton Southwark hotel
Colliers rejigs transactions division
Goldman’s European debt co-head departs
“Serious legal flaws” in Manchester council’s £42m retail park purchase
Government to scrap upward-only rent reviews in shock announcement
Government’s rent review changes ring investor alarm bells
Alti to wind down international real estate business