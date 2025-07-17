Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeInvestmentNordicsSweden

Balder acquires 40% stake in Fastighetsstaden for €38m

17 Jul 2025 | 07:37 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Previous owner Doxa sells its share at book value

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Swedish firm Fidelio takes minority stake in Newsec

9 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Bain Capital invests €150m in Swedish industrial firm

27 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Logo

Castellum launches €1.2bn takeover offer for Entra

19 Feb 2025
Read

Doxa appoints permanent CEO 

6 Jan 2025
Read