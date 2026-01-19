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LogisticsContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenCorporateDevelopment

Balder and Next Step add partner in €370m Swedish logistics joint venture

19 Jan 2026 | 07:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Catena-owned Bockasjö joins duo to develop Link40 area

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