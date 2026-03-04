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ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateNordics

Balder joint venture in talks to sell Norwegian resi firm

4 Mar 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Thon Gruppen intends to acquire 100% of shares in Anthon Eiendom

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