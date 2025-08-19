Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsResidentialSweden

Balder names new chief executive 

19 Aug 2025 | 07:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Sharam Rahi takes over from Erik Selin 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Helvetica names new chief executive

13 Aug 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

P3 Logistics Parks begins CEO transition process

7 Aug 2025
Read
Clothing, Formal Wear, Suit

Former WDP chief executive Tony De Pauw dies 

7 Aug 2025
Read

King's Cross Group bolsters board and takes on asset management responsibilities

10 Jul 2025
Read