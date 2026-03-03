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ResidentialInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Ballymore and Penta partner for next phase of Brentford Project

3 Mar 2026 | 11:21 | London | by May Agaran

Second phase of 373 homes has an end value of £300m

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