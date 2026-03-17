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FinancingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Ballymore and Penta secure £180m backing for Canary Wharf tower

17 Mar 2026 | 15:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Financing will support delivery of a 52-storey residential block in Cuba Street

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