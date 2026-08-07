NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

Ballymore starts planning process for 2,000 Limmo Peninsula homes

7 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Development of long-running Newham site could include student or co-living

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Bridgemont submits Charing Cross office revamp plans

7 Aug 2026
Read

Bluecastle lodges plans for 53-storey Birmingham resi tower

7 Aug 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Planning submitted for 1m sq ft Panattoni Park Maidstone

6 Aug 2026
Read

Rental home starts on site fall by 79%

3 Aug 2026
Read