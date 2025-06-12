Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FundraisingContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentResidentialSwitzerland

Baloise plans €163m share sale to fund Swiss resi pipeline

12 Jun 2025 | 07:18 | London | by Angelo Castillo

It will support the purchase of 11 properties

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Swiss Prime Site raises €84m in fund share sale 

27 Mar 2025
Read

Helvetia completes €173m capital increase

20 Mar 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Swiss Prime Site raises €320m in share placement 

25 Feb 2025
Read

Peach Property raises €122m in capital increase

10 Dec 2024
Read