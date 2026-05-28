NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeItalyM&ANon-performing loans

Banca Ifis agrees €30m sale of asset manager to Prelios

28 May 2026 | 14:31 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

ArecNeprix specialises in non-performing loans and real estate assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Storied Lisbon office up for €70m+ sale

23 Jul 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Q+A: Patrizia on how real estate and infra are becoming one asset class

7 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Genova Property Group agrees €61m Stockholm acquisition

6 Jul 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Blue Noble makes marquee hire to grow European asset management arm

12 Jun 2026
Read