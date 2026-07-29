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LeasingNorthern IrelandUK & IrelandOffice

Bank of America signs for 58,000 sq ft Belfast hub

29 Jul 2026 | 14:23 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

City Quay 3 is now fully occupied

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