Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

SustainabilityFinanceInvestmentUK & Ireland

Bank of England deputy governor warns over climate risks for real estate

11 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Sarah Breeden flags concern over inflation and insurance in speech to property industry

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

People, Person, Crowd

Tariff deadlines fail to dent markets – but weak sentiment remains

10 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Financial Stability Board flags vulnerabilities in $12tr commercial property market

20 Jun 2025
Read

The three Cs: how to build a unified strategy for sustainable real estate

30 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Decarbonise or devalue: why real estate can’t afford to stall

22 May 2025
Read