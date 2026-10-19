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LondonUK & IrelandAlternativesOfficeInvestment

Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale

19 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by James Buckley

Buyer sought for 38-acre south-west London site, once training ground for England’s 1966 World Cup winners

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