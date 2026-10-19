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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandResidentialDevelopment

Bank Pekao provides €62m financing for Polish housing project

19 Oct 2026 | 15:07 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Hochtief is developing four residential buildings in Zory

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