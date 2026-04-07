NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationContinental EuropeItalyResidentialDevelopmentInvestment

Bankinter and Plenium consolidate student housing businesses

7 Apr 2026 | 14:31 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firms acquire first Italian asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

DWS enters Spanish student housing market

7 Oct 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

HSAM Europe fund exits €172m Spanish student housing portfolio

6 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Ardian and Rockfield buy €100m stake in Berlin hybrid asset

6 Oct 2026
Read

Joint venture expands student housing platform with €300m French projects

30 Sep 2026
Read