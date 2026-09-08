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Hotels & LeisureEast of EnglandFinancingInvestmentNorth WestUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Banor secures £27m backing for four-star hotel acquisitions

8 Sep 2026 | 15:59 | London | by May Agaran

Facility from Metro Bank and arranged by Beckford is secured by three hotels

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