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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceInvestmentItalyLondonSpainUK & Ireland

Barcelona tops European hotel investor preferences

27 May 2026 | 14:24 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Spanish city shares first place with London in new CBRE survey

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