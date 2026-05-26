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FinancingCorporateLogisticsUK & Ireland

Barclays joins Harworth's £275m RCF syndicate

26 May 2026 | 12:59 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Existing relationship banks include NatWest, Santander and HSBC

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