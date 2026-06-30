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OfficeCorporateLondonUK & Ireland

Barclays strikes £750m deal for Canary Wharf HQ

30 Jun 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

The transaction secures Barclays’ control of its global headquarters beyond the current lease term, which runs to 2039

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