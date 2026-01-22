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CorporateContinental EuropeFranceIrelandOfficeUK & Ireland

Barclays to move European headquarters to Paris

22 Jan 2026 | 13:19 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Bank to retain corporate and private bank businesses in Ireland

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