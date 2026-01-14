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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Barings acquires €55m German logistics portfolio

14 Jan 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Lovelyn Tagalag

Trio of assets in Frankfurt/Rhine-Main region total 17,975 sq m

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