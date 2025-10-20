Green Street News - Homepage
ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkDevelopmentInvestmentNordics

Barings buys 380-unit Copenhagen resi project

20 Oct 2025 | 07:35 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

30,000 sq m scheme in Hersted

