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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentItaly

Barings buys €13m Italian logistics site

21 Sep 2026 | 12:41 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Lovelyn Tagalag

Plot has planning permission for a 67,000 sq m development

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