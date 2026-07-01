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RetailContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Barings confirms €55m Paris luxury retail acquisition

1 Jul 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm snaps up Balenciaga's flagship store at 336 rue Saint-Honoré

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