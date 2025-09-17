Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFundraisingUK & Ireland

Barings veteran fund manager departs

17 Sep 2025 | 14:50 | London | by Julie Cruz

New head of portfolio management for European real estate equity to rejoin in unconnected move

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Thierry Cahierre, co-head of client and fund management, Redevco

Redevco's France president departs

15 Sep 2025
Read

Aberdeen names new manager for open-ended fund

11 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Second senior Panattoni IM figure departs

4 Sep 2025
Read

Newmark Germany hires CBRE executive

2 Sep 2025
Read