NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeFranceCorporateInvestment

Barings names director for French real estate team

16 Jul 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Amaury Bradac brings 15 years of experience in asset management

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Alexandre Arhuis-Grumbach, head of LaSalle France

LaSalle appoints head of France

8 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Paref appoints interim CEO following Castro's resignation

16 Jun 2026
Read
City, Road, Street

Blue Noble makes marquee hire to grow European asset management arm

12 Jun 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Aberdeen restructures French real estate team

22 Apr 2026
Read