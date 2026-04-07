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Barings’ new head of Germany on plans to deploy €200m-€400m this year

7 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Sébastian Cavé wants to step up residential investment and unlock new asset classes

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