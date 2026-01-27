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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Barings sheds €35m logistics asset near Hanover

27 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Warehouse is distribution hub for lithium-ion batteries

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